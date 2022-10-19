This morning there will be scattered showers and snow showers. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. It looks like the highest of elevations could see a coating of snow on grassy surfaces mainly in our western counties.

Today we will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers and snow showers continuing. It will be another cold and blustery day. Winds will be from ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky. Tonight temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.