This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. It will be a frosty start to the day with a partially clear sky.

Today there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. In our northwestern counties a sprinkle or flurry cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

This evening there could be a shower in spots. Tonight temperatures dip into the lower to mid 30s. Tonight we will see the sky clear in to Friday morning.