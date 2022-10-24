This morning temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with patchy clouds.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will be more clouds in eastern counties compared to western counties. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds today will be from the northeast and will be light.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky.