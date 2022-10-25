This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This morning will be foggy.

Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Late in the day there could be a shower around. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight will be cloudy and there could be a bit of drizzle around. We will have low temperatures in the 50s.