This morning temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. This morning will be partly cloudy.

Today we will be partly to mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots will reach the lower 60s Winds will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

This evening temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s for Trick or Treat with a clear sky. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 30s. It will be a chilly night ahead.