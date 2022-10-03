Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This morning we will have a partially clear sky.

Today will turn out to be cloudy with a few showers and some drizzle. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots may sneak into the lower 60s. Winds today will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour.

Temperatures tonight will dip into the 40s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky.