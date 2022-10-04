This morning temperatures will be in the 40s with a cloudy sky. There will also be some showers and drizzle around.

It will be another damp and cloudy day. Today we will have a cloudy sky with a few showers and some drizzle. Most will fall in our eastern counties. High temperatures will be stuck in the 50s. Winds will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s. Tonight we will have showers at first, then a cloudy sky.