This morning will be cloudy with patchy fog. Temperatures this morning will be in the 60s.

Today a cold front will move across the region and we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures today will be in the mid 70s. Winds today will be from the south between 5-10 miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will be in the 50s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky.