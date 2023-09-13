This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This morning we will have a cloudy sky with a sprinkle or two.

This afternoon clouds will try to break for some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we will be partially clear with some patchy fog.