This morning temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Today a cold front will be moving through Central PA. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. The cold front is weak, but could bring in a few showers or a thunderstorm later this afternoon.

Tonight there will be patchy clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.