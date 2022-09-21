This morning we will have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 50s.

Today a cold front will approach. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures ahead of the front will climb into the lower to mid 80s. It is going to be a warm and humid day.

Late in the day scattered showers and storms arrive. Some storms could have downpours, damaging winds and hail. You will want to stay weather aware. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms.