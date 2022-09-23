This morning will be partially to mainly clear with a chill in the air. Temperatures this morning will be in the 40s.

Today high pressure builds in. Today will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s. Winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures dip back into the 40s. Some valley locations into Saturday morning could have a frosty start to the day.