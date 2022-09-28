This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 40s.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. There could still be a shower in spots. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some locations will reach the lower 60s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures dip into the lower to mid 40s. Tonight we will have a partially clear sky.