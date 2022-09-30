This morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Due to this, some valley locations may see frost into Friday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, and northern Centre County until 9:00 AM this morning. Make sure you cover or bring in any sensitive plants that could be damaged from the frost.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Today we will have sunshine with a few clouds to start, but sunshine will fade behind clouds as the day moves along. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will be in the mid 40s. By to night, we will be cloudy and into Saturday morning showers arrive.