This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the 60s.

Today we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Today there will be clouds and some sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could contain downpours and gusty winds. You will want to stay weather aware.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight will be rather cloudy with a shower or storm around. Low temperatures tonight drop into the lower to mid 60s.