This morning we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. This morning will be quite foggy. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 9:00 AM for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, Cambria, Somerset and Bedford Counties.

Over the next few days we will have high pressure over us bringing us some drier conditions. Today we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds today will be from the east.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid 50s with a clear sky.