This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with some rainfall and rumbles of thunder.

Today we will have a rather cloudy day with showers and thunderstorms. During the afternoon, the steadier rain will taper off to a few lingering showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s. Tonight clouds will slowly decrease.