A storm system will bring a wintry mess to Central Pennsylvania today. This will lead to icy road conditions and you will want to use caution while traveling throughout the day.

Early this morning, we had freezing rain falling across Central PA. Remember, with freezing rain, it looks like plain rain as it is falling from the sky, but freeze instantly on contact with a surface.

We are now seeing the freezing rain turn to sleet with snow mixing in. This will continue for most of the day. It will be difficult to travel for most of the daylight hours today.

The National Weather Service has issued Ice Storm Warnings for Somerset and Cambria counties until Friday at 7:00 AM. The Ice Storm Warning for Jefferson County will expire tonight at 10:00 PM. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Elk county until Friday at 7:00 AM. The National Weather Service has also issued Winter Storm Warnings for Blair, Bedford, Cameron, Clearfield, Centre and Huntingdon counties until Friday at 7:00 AM.

Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a light wintry mix. Conditions will improve for Friday.