This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning a wintry mix and some snow will slowly move in from the south, to the northeast.

Throughout the daylight hours we will continue to see a wintry mix and snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Somerset, Centre, Clearfield and Bedford counties until 3:00 PM today. Use caution while traveling, there could be some slick and icy spots.

We will also see some sleet and snow accumulations. Expect 2-4″ in our eastern counties, further to the west we will have a trace to 2″ of snowfall. Temperatures will slowly rise throughout the day.

By this evening, we will have the snow and wintry mix turning to a plain rain. This will melt some of the snow that will fall. We will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will continue to rise tonight into tomorrow morning. Tonight will be cloudy with rainfall.