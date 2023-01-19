This morning will be cloudy with some rain and a bit of freezing rain. On the onset, there could be a bit of icy conditions. Use caution traveling this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Centre, Elk, Cameron and Clearfield counties until 9:00 AM.

Today will be another cloudy day with times of rain. We will also be dealing with fog throughout the day. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the 40s.

Tonight temperatures will be in the 30s. Tonight we will have scattered showers. Winds will pick up tonight from the west. Winds will sustained between 20-25 mph. Gusts could be higher. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Cambria, Somerset, Blair, and Bedford counties beginning tonight at 10:00 PM until Friday at noon. Secure any loose objects outside down and make sure to watch for tree branches or trash cans on the road for your Friday morning commute.