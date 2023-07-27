This morning temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Today we will have high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Today there will be clouds mixing with sunshine. We will have a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Some storms could contain gusty winds and downpours. If you come across a road covered in water, turn around and take an alternate route.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

It is looking hot and humid to end the week. Make sure to keep cool, and make sure your pets have a cool place to go too. When it is hot, it is best to limit time outdoors in the middle part of the day. Also, you will want to wear light color clothing and stay hydrated.