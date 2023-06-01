This morning temperatures will be in the 50s with a mainly clear sky.

Today we will have sunshine mixing with a few passing clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will be quite a warm day. Winds will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the 50s. Tonight we will be mainly clear.

During the month of May, we had seasonable high temperatures but we were cool during the night time. We also ended up being very dry through the month of May. It also looks like June will start off relatively dry too.