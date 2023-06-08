Once again, wildfire smoke will be an issue today. The state of Pennsylvania is under a Code Red. Our AQI for today is forecasted to be around 155 according to airnow.gov. If you are elderly, young, have respiratory issues, heart disease, or lung disease, you will want to limit time outdoors today. The smoke will ebb and flow throughout the day, and it does look like it will become thick again this evening and tonight. We should start to see the smoke exiting for the weekend thanks to a shift in the wind direction.

This morning temperatures will be in the 40s with a smoky sky.

Today we will have times of clouds and sun. Today we will could see a stray shower or thunderstorm. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the 70s.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we will be rather cloudy.