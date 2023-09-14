This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This morning there will be some patchy fog.

Today there will be a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. A few spots will sneak into the lower 70s. Winds today will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will be clear with some fog forming into Friday morning. Temperatures tonight dip into the 40s.