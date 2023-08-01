This morning temperatures will be in the 50s with a mainly clear sky.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will be a little haze today do to wildfire smoke in the upper atmosphere. It should not impact us at the ground level. A stray sprinkle cannot be ruled out, but most will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s. Tonight we will have a mainly to partially clear sky.

Today the first full moon of August will happen. It will be a supermoon and will be at its fullest around 2:32 PM. The August full moon is known as the Sturgeon Moon. We will have a second supermoon on August 30th, that will be known as a blue moon. We should be able to see the supermoon tonight.