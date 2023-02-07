This morning temperatures will be in the 20s with a variable cloudy sky. It will be a frosty start.

Today will be rather cloudy with showers moving in later in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots may make it into the lower 50s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight we will at first have a few lingering showers, and then there will be a rather cloudy sky.