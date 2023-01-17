This morning temperatures will be in the 30s with showers and a bit of a wintry mix. Use caution some roadways, driveways, and sidewalks will be slick and icy. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Centre, Clearfield, Elk and Cameron counties until 9:00 AM.

Today we will have a cloud day with showers. Most of the shower activity will be in the beginning part of the day. The rest of the day will be cloudy with a stray shower or some drizzle. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Tonight we will have a cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.