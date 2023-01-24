This morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. It will also be windy, making the air feel colder.

Today we will have a rather cloudy sky, there could be a few peeks of sunshine in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be another windy day. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight will be cloudy with snow moving in. Temperatures tonight fall into the 20s.