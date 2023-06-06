This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Today we will have a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tonight temperatures will fall into the 40s. Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky.

Winds will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Winds gusts could reach 20 mph. It will be a breezy day. It has been very dry here in Central PA and with breezy conditions, wildfires can spark easily. Please refrain from burning. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, and Bedford counties until 8:00 PM.

We are dealing with wildfire smoke from Quebec, Canada. This is mixing into parts of our lower atmosphere at times. Due to this, if you have respiratory issues, or are sensitive to particles in the air, you may want to limit your time outside. Also, limit any strenuous activities.