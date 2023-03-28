This morning we will be seeing a rather cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A stray shower or flurry cannot be ruled out this morning.

Today we will have clouds mixing with sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight we will be partially clear.