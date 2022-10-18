Temperatures this morning will be in the lower to mid 30s. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Cameron, Clearfield, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, Cambria, Bedford, and Somerset Counties until 9:00 AM this morning. This could end the growing season for the year. If you have any sensitive plants make sure to bring them inside if you can.

Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few sprinkles and flurries. Today will be cold and blustery. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Some locations in our western counties will be stuck in the 30s. Winds from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour will make the air feel even colder.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 30s. Tonight into Wednesday morning there will be scattered showers and snow showers. It looks like the highest of elevations could see a coating of snow on grassy surfaces mainly in our western counties.