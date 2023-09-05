This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with a mainly clear sky. This morning we will also be dealing with patchy fog.

Today will be a hot day. We will have high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Today we will have a mostly sunny sky. With this heat, make sure you stay hydrated and wear light colored clothing to stay cooler.

Tonight temperatures dip into the mid to upper 60s.