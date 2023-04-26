This morning temperatures will be in the 30s. We will have patchy clouds this morning with a shower or two. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots with a little extra sunshine will make it into the 60s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Tonight we will have low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. It will be a clear night and potentially frosty. You will want to cover or bring inside any sensitive plants. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for the entire viewing area. This watch goes from tonight until 8:00 AM Thursday morning.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.