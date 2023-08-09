This morning we will have temperatures in the 50s and 60s. This morning will be mainly to partially clear.

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. This afternoon with daytime heating, a shower cannot be ruled out. Most will stay dry.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight clouds will thicken with showers arrive late tonight into early tomorrow morning.