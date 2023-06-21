This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This morning we will have patchy clouds.

Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There could be a stray shower. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the east between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy afternoon.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s. Tonight into Thursday morning showers will develop.