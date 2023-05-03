This morning temperatures will be in the 30s. This morning we will be cloudy with showers and snow showers. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Somerset County until 10:00 AM. Use caution traveling, in the Laurel Highlands it could be a bit icy on bridges and overpasses. There is also a Freeze Warning issued for Cambria and Somerset Counties until 9:00 AM.

Today will be like the past few days, overcast and cool with showers. Winds today will be form the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the 30s. Tonight will be cloudy with drizzle and a shower or two.