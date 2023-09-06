This morning we will have patchy fog with temperatures in the 60s.

Today we will have sunshine with some passing clouds. Late in the day, a shower or thunderstorm could pop up. Temperatures will once again reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Please use caution in this heat. Make sure to stay hydrated and try to limit strenuous activity during the middle of the day.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Tonight clouds will increase and there could be a stray thunderstorm around.