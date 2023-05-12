This morning will be mainly to partially clear with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

This afternoon clouds will slowly increase. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out this evening, but we will have a better chance to see showers overnight into Saturday morning. Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.