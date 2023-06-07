Meteorologist Christy Shields made a stop at the Houtzdale Center for Active Living on Tuesday. She chatted about weather folklore and explained which ones are true, and which ones are false. Some of the group even had some folklore that we had not heard of, and we will have to do some research on!

Everyone was so sweet, and they had flowers. Thank you for having us visit and for the flowers! Looking forward to the next visit!

If you have a group or a classroom that would like to set up a weather talk you can email cshields@wtajtv.com