On Wednesday afternoon, Meteorologist Christy Shields went to visit students at Central Cambria High School to talk about the weather.

While there, the students made a craft and did some weather experiments. They also asked some great weather questions and just some all around fun questions too!

At Central Cambria, if the temperature is about 50°F, they consider that a shorts day, if its below that threshold, it’s a pants day. We had fun discussing whether shorts or pants days would be coming up in the forecast.

Thank you all for having us come and visit!

If you would like to schedule a school or community group weather visit, email cshields@wtajtv.com