On Tuesday afternoon, Meteorologist Christy Shields went to visit Crossroads Services Inc. in Altoona.

At the program, we explained what happens during a typical day working at WTAJ, demonstrated some weather experiments, and also made a weather craft!

Everyone was so nice and asked great questions! It was so nice to meet all of you! Thank you so much for having us!

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

If you would like to have a school visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com