On Monday evening, Meteorologist Christy Shields visited with the after school program at Fairview Hills.

The students were shown some weather experiments, and each of them got to try out the tornado tube. After the weather experiments, we did a Science with Shields experiment, and made lava lamps! You can find the Science with Shields experiment by clicking here.

Each student did a fantastic job with the experiment! Thank you for having us, also for the Valentine’s Day card, and chocolates!

If you would like to have us visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com