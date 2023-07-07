Thursday afternoon, Meteorologist Christy Shields visited the Hollidaysburg Area Public Library’s summer program.

The theme of the day was thunderstorms! During the visit, we read a book about thunderstorms, performed some experiments, and made a craft.

The kids got to learn how thunderstorms are beneficial and also how to stay safe when one heads our way. Thank you all for being such great listeners and asking questions! You all did an amazing job with the craft too!

