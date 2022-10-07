On Thursday evening, Meteorologist Christy Shields went to visit the Holt Memorial Library in Philipsburg.

At the program we read a book about the water cycle, did a few weather experiments, and made a craft explaining different precipitation types. Some of the kids even put a spooky twist on their clouds and made them look a bit scary for October!

Each kid even got to make a tornado in the Tornado Tube. The kids also asked a lot of great questions about the weather. Thanks for having us visit!

If you would like to have a school visit with your classroom or library, email cshields@wtajtv.com