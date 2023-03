Meteorologist Christy Shields visited with the students at Howard Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon.

During the visit, the students were shown experiments and we read a book about the weather! The students asked a lot of great questions about the weather and how we put together a forecast!

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Thanks for having us visit! If you would like to have us visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com