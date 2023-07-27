Yesterday afternoon, Meteorologist Christy Shields, headed back to Kids First in Altoona to chat all things weather with the elementary aged students.

During the visit, the kids made their own water cycle in a jar, got to help with other weather experiments and ask a lot of questions! The questions they asked were fantastic and ranged from how hurricanes form to how we get our seasons. They even each got to make their own tornado in a tube.

Thanks for having us visit!