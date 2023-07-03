Last Thursday morning, Meteorologist Christy Shields visited the Mount Union Library Summer Program.

The theme of the day was thunderstorms! During the visit, we read books about thunderstorms, performed some experiments, and made a craft.

The kids got to learn how thunderstorms are beneficial and also how to stay safe when one heads our way. Thank you all for being such great listeners and asking questions!

