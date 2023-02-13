Last Friday afternoon, Meteorologist Christy Shields visited with the 4th grade students at Myers Elementary School in the Bellwood-Antis School District.

The 4th grade students were shown how a forecast is put together, as well as experiments explaining how weather happens in our atmosphere. The 4th grade students asked a lot of great questions about the water cycle, working at WTAJ, and how storms form! They even had some questions about the history of WTAJ!

Thanks for having us visit! If you would like to have us visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com