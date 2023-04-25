On Friday April 14th, Meteorologist Christy Shields, went to Orbisonia to visit their head start students.

During the visit, the kids learned about the water cycle by reading a book, doing experiments, and a craft. The kids really enjoyed doing weather experiments during the visit! They each got to make their own tornado in a tube. Thanks for having us visit!

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

If you would like a weather visit to your school or classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com