Monday afternoon, Meteorologist Christy Shields visited with the kindergarten classes at Osceola Mills Elementary School.

We did experiments showing how the water cycle works, how air takes up space, and a few that explained lightning and tornadoes! We also read a few books on these topics too. Thank you all for asking so many wonderful weather questions, like how tornadoes form and why it gets windy.

Thanks for having us visit! If you would like to have us visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com